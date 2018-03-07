Overview

Dr. Roy Swindle Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Swindle Jr works at Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.