Dr. Roy Stefanik, DO
Dr. Roy Stefanik, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Roy Michael Stefanik10682 Crestwood Dr Ste A, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 587-8312
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
My experience with Dr. Stefanik has been excellent. He takes the time to consider all facets of the issues at hand. He thinks creatively with you. He has a tremendous depth of experience, all of which is utilized as he works towards your healing and recovery.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356497630
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Fairfax Hosp/Georgetown
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rutgers U
- Psychiatry
Dr. Stefanik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanik.
