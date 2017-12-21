Dr. Roy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Smith, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Houston Methodist6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1818Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 790-1818Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Medical Center9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 353-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr Roy Smith is a very good doctor I would highly recommend him to anyone needing orthopedics . He operated on me 2 times a total knee replacement which works great and a total hip replacement which I had 3 months ago it is doing great. Dr. Smith is a very friendly and compassionate doctor he explains what can happen during surgery and explains what will happen after surgery he is very good at answering your question without hesitation .
About Dr. Roy Smith, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Parkland Memorial Hospital - Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.