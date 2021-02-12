Dr. Roy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6466
- 2 5150 Centre Ave Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is an amazing doctor!!!! I was referred to him by my PCP, who I value highly. I am.not sure why people left lower than 5 stars, but he deserves 5 stars!!!! He spent over an hour with myself and my husband regarding my condition and all the follow up. He answered every question we had and even offered other questions we didn't think of!!! He is exceptional! His staff, Chrissy was equally exceptional! It made me feel at ease and even, happy!
About Dr. Roy Smith, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.