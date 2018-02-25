Dr. Roy Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Shen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Precision Surgical Specialists of Lowell, Chelmsford, MA21 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 995-3292
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent, Very !professional...
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1407831563
- New York University Hospitals
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE
- General Surgery
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
