Overview

Dr. Roy Shen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at Precision Surgical Specialists of Lowell, Chelmsford, MA in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.