Dr. Roy Shanon, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
38 years of experience
Dr. Roy Shanon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA.

Dr. Shanon works at Lindenhurst X-Ray in Lindenhurst, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lindenhurst Xray Center
    20 W John St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 (631) 226-2230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Animal Allergies
Anterior Horn Disease
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Earwax Buildup
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Folic Acid Deficiency
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Seizure Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wada Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Roy Shanon, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1285723791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanon works at Lindenhurst X-Ray in Lindenhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shanon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

