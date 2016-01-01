Dr. Shanon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Shanon, MD
Dr. Roy Shanon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA.
Lindenhurst Xray Center20 W John St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 226-2230
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Roy Shanon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1285723791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Shanon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanon works at
Dr. Shanon speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.