Dr. Roy Seidenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Seidenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
317 E 34th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10016
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have seen Dr. Seidenberg for many years and he is extremely friendly, thorough and precise with his diagnoses and treatments. I see him at least once or twice per year.
About Dr. Roy Seidenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1225094725
- Boston University Med Center
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson/Cooper Hosp
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York Medical College - M.D.
- Emory University - BA Economics
- Dermatology
Dr. Seidenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidenberg has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seidenberg speaks Mandarin.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidenberg.
