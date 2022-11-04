Overview

Dr. Roy Seidenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Seidenberg works at Laser & Skin Surgery CenterÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â® of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.