Dr. Roy Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Schwartz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Roy I Schwartz-MD1910 Buford Blvd Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 208-0874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy that my mother introduced me to Dr. Roy Schwartz, he took care of a problem that I've been complaining about for years, I have seen doctors after doctor and I had one to actually tell me that it was all in my head, and none those doctors sent me for any type of test , but would on say that I was dealing with severe constipation, my mother took me 1st to Ruark , and he send me to have the test that was needed, then I had an insurance change, at that point I had to find another doctor in that network, and once Dr. Schwartz name popped up she said to me, Dr. Roy Schwartz is one of the best and he don't play he gets things done. My mother made my appointment and within a week, I was in for gallbladder surgery, and now I'm feeling a 100% better just a little sore, but none of those suffering pains in my stomach any more. Thanks Dr Roy Schwartz, I am pleased and you are the best.
About Dr. Roy Schwartz, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1649352394
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Bronx NY|Montefiore Medical Center-Bronx Ny
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Bronx Ny
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY
- General Surgery
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
