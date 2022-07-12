Overview

Dr. Roy Sauberman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sauberman works at Shore Cardiology Consultants in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.