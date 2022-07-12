Dr. Sauberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Sauberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Sauberman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Shore Cardiology Consultants1640 Route 88 Ste 201, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauberman?
Excellent doctor, great bedside manners and explains everything thoroughly. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Roy Sauberman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912948142
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Yale University
