Dr. Roy Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Back in 2001, I was in a car accident and hit a tree. I had broke both ankles. At the time I was told I would probably have to have both ankles fused. Over the course of 20 years more arthritis and pain just walking occurred. I researched extensively for the best ankle doctor. I made an appointment with Dr. Sanders and after exhausting all options I ended up having an ankle replacement. The staff, hospital were amazing and I now have more mobility and am pain free. If my anything happens with my other ankle I know where to go. I can’t say enough positive things about Dr. Sanders - he certainly changed my life! Thank you again!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- Harborview Medical Center
- Hosp Jt Dis
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Queens College, The City University Of New York
