Dr. Roy Sampson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sampson works at Washington Rgnl Intrnl Md Asscs in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.