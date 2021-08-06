Dr. Roy Ruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Ruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Ruff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Ruff works at
Beverly Pathology Associates P.c.75 Herrick St Ste 116, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-5200
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saved my daughter’s life as toddler as Beverly Hospital and got me on steroid inhaler to save my lungs due to extreme asthma attacks ….40 years later at 70+ still have excellent breathing…thanks doc
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326072661
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruff works at
Dr. Ruff has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruff speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.