Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Rubinfeld works at The Eye Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD Fairfax
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 908-8091
  2
    ReVision - Roy Rubinfeld, MD
    11200 Rockville Pike Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-3840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I had an excellent experience with Dr Rubinfeld! I had monovision lasik surgery to correct both my nearsightedness and farsightedness. I no longer have to wear reading glasses or contacts at the age of 48! I highly recommend Dr Rubinfeld. This was one of the best decisions I have made
    About Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French and Italian
    • 1679576482
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Staten Island Hosp
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
