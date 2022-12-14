Overview

Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Rubinfeld works at The Eye Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.