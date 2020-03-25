See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Rubenstein works at South Shore Pulmonary Medicine in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Pulmonary Medicine
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 312, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 231-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • English, Armenian and Chinese
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Med
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein works at South Shore Pulmonary Medicine in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rubenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

