Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Pulmonary Medicine2000 N Village Ave Ste 312, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 231-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
I've been a patient of Dr. Rubenstein's for a number of years now, and he always places the patient first. His manner is direct, through, about as good as they come, and his diagnoses are well thought out. I've recommended others to Dr. R and they all feel the same way I do. I know he is a true professional in every sense of the word. I trust and recommend him without any reservation.
About Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Chinese
- 1679514228
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Armenian and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.