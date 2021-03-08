See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dermatology
4.5 (11)
15 years of experience
Dr. Roy Rindler, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Rindler works at Saints Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saints Dermatology
    9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 280-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2021
    I received exemplary service from Dr. Rindler from start to finish. I was very nervous for my Moh's surgery and he put me at ease with his attentive, kind, and professional manner. I was emotional over the results - my cancer was more invasive than anticipated - and he provided me with tissues and a listening ear as I cried. Dr. Rindler even made an appointment for the best facial reconstructive plastic surgeon in the area to make this process as smooth as possible. I appreciate his efforts and expertise from the bottom of my heart. Count your blessings if you get to see Dr. Rindler! He will take excellent care of you.
    jscruz — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Roy Rindler, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235335712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rindler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rindler works at Saints Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Rindler’s profile.

    Dr. Rindler has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rindler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

