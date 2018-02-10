Dr. Roy Powell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Powell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Powell Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Powell Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Plastic Surgery4030 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-2200
-
2
Piedmont Macon350 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 474-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell Jr?
Very knowledgeable, very personable and friendly. Excellent treatment and care provided by Dr Powell!
About Dr. Roy Powell Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912905050
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell Jr works at
Dr. Powell Jr has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.