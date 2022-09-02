Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phitayakorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
The first time I visited Dr Phitayakorn was at the height of the Pandemic! I decided to wait and returned a year later to schedule my surgery. His staff was very professiinal and helpful! He remembered me and was supportive of my decision to wait. Very caring and spent plenty of time with me! The day of my surgery many of the surgical staff were quick to tell me I was in the best of hands! Everyone was so supportive and gentle. Dr. P. was kind and listened to my pre surgery concerns. I felt safe and well cared for. He followed up several times including spending time to explain test results during my recovery period. If you are in need of a general surgeon He is truly a shining star in his profession!
- Harvard Medical School Gilbert Simulation Center Fellowship
- Case Western Reserve University General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allegheny College
