Overview

Dr. Roy Phitayakorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Phitayakorn works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.