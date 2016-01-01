See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Roy Olsen, DPM

Podiatry
26 years of experience
Dr. Roy Olsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Olsen works at Quality Care Podiatry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Quality Care Podiatry
    453 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 833-0869

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    • Podiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902951916
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen works at Quality Care Podiatry in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Olsen’s profile.

    Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

