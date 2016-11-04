Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled from out of state to receive surgery from Dr. Nuzzo. The results were overall positive and I believe He knows what He's doing. However, all that aside some serious work is needed to have a better follow up. We left with little to no after care instructions and then underwent an additional two weeks of pain trying to resolve the problems we were experiencing.
About Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuzzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuzzo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuzzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.