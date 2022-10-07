Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Miller, DO
Overview
Dr. Roy Miller, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Smg Urology1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very responsive. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Roy Miller, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1487034252
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.