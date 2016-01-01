Dr. Roy Miler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Miler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Miler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 266-4435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Miler, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992071161
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
