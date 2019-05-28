Overview

Dr. Roy McClintock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. McClintock works at Blood&Cancer Center East Texas in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.