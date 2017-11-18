Overview

Dr. Roy Mason, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.