Overview

Dr. Roy Majors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pineville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Majors works at Orthocarolina PA in Pineville, NC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.