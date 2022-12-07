Overview

Dr. Roy Loo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER INSTITUTE OF MASSAGE THERAPY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Loo works at Retina Consultants of Nevada/Cent in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Laughlin, NV and Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.