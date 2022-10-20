Overview

Dr. Roy Lemaster, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lemaster works at Halifax Health - Primary Care in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.