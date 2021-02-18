Dr. Roy Laird, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Laird, DPM
Overview
Dr. Roy Laird, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Laird works at
Locations
Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists17835 Murdock Cir Unit B, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 269-8187Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laird?
Dr Laird took care of my young daughter. She had an ingrown toe nail that was difficult to resolve. Dr. Laird was kind, patient, and caring as he worked on my daughter’s toe. He put her at ease and was able to successfully fix her toe. The staff treated us nicely as well. Office was very clean and everyone wore their face masks. Thank you for helping my daughter to feel better.
About Dr. Roy Laird, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- West Chester General Hospital
- Westchester General Hopsital

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laird speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.