Dr. Roy Kulick, MD
Dr. Roy Kulick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Montefioremedical Center1250 Waters Pl Fl 11, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8427
- 2 215 E 73rd St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Kulick did a trigger finger release surgery on my right hand ring finger on 9/5/2017. the surgery was successful and up to date I have no problem. He did a fantastic job. Dr. Kulick was very attentive,concern and caring. He referred me to occupational therapy and continued to treat for 6 months. I was very satisfied with his services and recommend him to anyone in need of any type of orthopedic treatment.
About Dr. Roy Kulick, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kulick works at
