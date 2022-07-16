Overview

Dr. Roy Kuhl Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuhl Jr works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.