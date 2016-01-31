See All Allergists & Immunologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergy Shots along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9085 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-5656
  2. 2
    Cintia Cuperman M.d. PA
    8955 SW 87th Ct Ste 106, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-5656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2016
    Excellent Doctor! Very helpful and caring.
    Jan 31, 2016
    About Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205898970
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

