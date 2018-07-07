Dr. Roy Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Khoury, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Khoury works at
Locations
Practice1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 525, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 593-8101
Enk Surgi Center LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 470, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-8882
- 3 4040 Fairfax Dr Ste 801, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (571) 970-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr, Khoury at silver spring office. He is the best doctor. He is very knowledgeable. He explains things clearly. He give time and listen to you. He knows what he is doing. He also have a great personality.
About Dr. Roy Khoury, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1316114812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
