Dr. Katzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Katzin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Katzin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Katzin works at
Locations
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-5460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-1027
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (866) 483-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Katzin, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzin.
