Dr. Roy Kamada, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Kamada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Roy O Kamada MD Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1107, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-9154
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Kamada, MD
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1851362560
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kamada has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.