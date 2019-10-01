Overview

Dr. Roy Joseph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at The Urological Center, P.A. in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.