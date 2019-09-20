Dr. Roy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Gastrenterology10915 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste B, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 747-2828Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 1701 Centerview Dr Ste 312, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 747-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Roy Jones is an intelligent, friendly, competent, and knowledgeable doctor. He listens well, never seems hurried, advises in easy to follow outlines and always has a smile for me. I was very lucky to have found him when I first moved to this area. It is so very important to have a doctor you can trust without fail to have your best interest at heart at all times and I have never felt less in his care. I wholeheartedly recommend him, if I could give him 10 stars I would! Also, I would be remiss if I failed to mention his staff. They are, without fail, a wonderful bunch of nurses and aides. They always seem to be happy to make your visit or procedure as easy as possible. Dr. Jones head nurse, Jennifer, is beyond wonderful. I always know that if I need a question answered she is out there and will handle it asap. That, too, makes the medical part of my life calmer, easier and as I age a real help. I cannot say enough about this group of caring, quality people.
About Dr. Roy Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083640072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.