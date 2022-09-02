Overview

Dr. Roy Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Center, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Johnson works at Arch Health Medical Group in Valley Center, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

