Overview

Dr. Roy John, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. John works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.