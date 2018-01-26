Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jedeikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand Medical Sch and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Jedeikin works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 933-3366
-
2
Glendale Office5605 W Eugie Ave Ste 111, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 942-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CRS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jedeikin?
Dr.Jedeikin is the best of the best of the best. He saved our daughters life, and by extension, ours as well. The compassion that he showed for us was unparalleled. It was so unlike what one expected from a physician, who are usually very cold and business like. He held our hands. He talked us thru things. He explained things. He helped us deal with the sadness at having our little girl go thru such issues, all the while offering hope for a great outcome. She's now a healthy 18 YO.
About Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023060456
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Addington Hosp
- University Of Witwatersrand Medical Sch
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jedeikin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jedeikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jedeikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jedeikin works at
Dr. Jedeikin has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedeikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jedeikin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedeikin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedeikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedeikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedeikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.