Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand Medical Sch and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Jedeikin works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-3366
    Glendale Office
    5605 W Eugie Ave Ste 111, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 942-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CRS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • LifeWise
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Dr.Jedeikin is the best of the best of the best. He saved our daughters life, and by extension, ours as well. The compassion that he showed for us was unparalleled. It was so unlike what one expected from a physician, who are usually very cold and business like. He held our hands. He talked us thru things. He explained things. He helped us deal with the sadness at having our little girl go thru such issues, all the while offering hope for a great outcome. She's now a healthy 18 YO.
    About Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023060456
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Sick Children
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • Addington Hosp
    • University Of Witwatersrand Medical Sch
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jedeikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jedeikin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jedeikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jedeikin has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedeikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedeikin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedeikin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedeikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedeikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

