Overview

Dr. Roy Jackel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.



Dr. Jackel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in North Wales, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.