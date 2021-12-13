Dr. Roy Jackel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Jackel, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Jackel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.
Dr. Jackel works at
Locations
Retina Associates of Greater Phila. Ltd.124 Dekalb Pike, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions (215) 699-3727
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm800 W State St Ste 101, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-9998
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200
The Rehabilitation Group of Bucks Montgomery County3 Life Mark Dr, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-0182
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackel has been very helpful for me
About Dr. Roy Jackel, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003895103
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- U Mass Med Ctr
- St Vincents Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackel has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.