Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, NC. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
-
1
Satelite Office54 Hospital Dr # 3B, Columbus, NC 28722 Directions (828) 894-6321
-
2
Precision Plastic Surgery2995 Reidville Rd Ste 150, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 641-1491Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hobbs did a trigger finger release on my hand. This was an excellent surgical experience. His office staff are caring and friendly. I had absolutely no pain with this surgery. Dr. Hobbs takes the time to talk to you and answer questions. He did an excellent job and i would definitely recommend him AND go to him again!!!
About Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1881659712
Education & Certifications
- U Sydney
- University Of Alberta Hospitals
- Gorgas Army Hosp (Canal Zone)
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
