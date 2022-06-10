Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Uvalde
- Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD
Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Children's Clinic1014 Garner Field Rd Ste 400, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0071
-
2
South Texas Children's Clinic137 N High St, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0070
-
3
VVRMC Pediatrics1801 N Bedell Ave, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 283-0072Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Behavior Modification
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laceration Repair
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Learning Disabilities
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst Removal
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Toenail Removal
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Injuries
- View other providers who treat Treatment for Nose Bleeds
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Tympanometry
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
Your testimony, your brilliant mind, your bravery..if only they were a hero like you, if only our leaders were. We are in awe of you and we cannot thank you enough.
About Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376734558
Education & Certifications
- Dell Children's Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.