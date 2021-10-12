See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Geronemus works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geronemus?

    Oct 12, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Geronemus for over 20 years and there is no better Doctor I trust. He is brilliant in his field. And an innovator in his field.
    — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geronemus to family and friends

    Dr. Geronemus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geronemus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD.

    About Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730172685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University - BS Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geronemus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geronemus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geronemus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geronemus works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Geronemus’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Geronemus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geronemus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geronemus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geronemus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roy Geronemus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.