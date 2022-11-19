Overview

Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Fujitani works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.