Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujitani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Fujitani works at
Locations
-
1
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-5373
-
3
UCI Ophthalmology GroupUci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (888) 456-7002
-
4
University Physicians & Surgeons Division of Vascular SurgeryU Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-5756
-
5
Joslin Diabetes & Cardiovascular CenterUC Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujitani?
Very conservative approach open to all treatment options I’m lucky to have him as my vascular surgeon
About Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1164429015
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujitani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fujitani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujitani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujitani works at
Dr. Fujitani has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujitani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fujitani speaks Japanese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujitani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujitani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujitani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujitani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.