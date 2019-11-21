Dr. Roy Frizzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frizzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Frizzell, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Frizzell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Treasure Valley Hospital8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 344-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frizzell did my spinal surgeries. He is a great doctor and one of the things I was most impressed with is how well trained his office team is. They were so nice to deal with and very knowledgable. He takes the time to explain things and he has a very relaxed bedside manner.
About Dr. Roy Frizzell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frizzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frizzell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frizzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frizzell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frizzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Frizzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frizzell.
