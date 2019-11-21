Overview

Dr. Roy Frizzell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Frizzell works at Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.