Dr. Roy Dressner, FACS
Overview
Dr. Roy Dressner, FACS is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Dressner works at
Locations
Specialty Surgical Associates10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen many surgeons and besides being very skilled he has bedside manner which is hard to find in some surgeons . He has been very sympathetic to my illness and his staff is very helpful as well. I trust his opinion and his ability as a surgeon.
About Dr. Roy Dressner, FACS
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1124040910
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dressner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dressner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dressner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dressner works at
Dr. Dressner has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dressner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dressner speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dressner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressner.
