Dr. Roy Ditchey, MD
Dr. Roy Ditchey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.
Roy V. Ditchey M.d. Inc.2638 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8710
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital
He is very professional nice honest and knowledgeable!! Great mix of talking educating listening and understanding.. easy to talk to very compassionate and a great Dr! After seeing him a few visits my bp is near perfect again .. I feel very blessed to have him as my cardiologist and highly recommend him! One of the best around no question!
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ditchey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditchey has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditchey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditchey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditchey.
