Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Kane County Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Locations
-
1
Ave. Behavioral Medicine Inc.1672 W Avenue J Ste 110, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 984-0432
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Roy since 1999. There's none better. It's not just about meds, he listens and cares
About Dr. Roy Del Rosario, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740381870
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
