Dr. Roy David, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
26 years of experience
Dr. Roy David, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.

Dr. David works at Roy David, MD in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amir, Roy D MD
    3252 Holiday Ct Ste 206, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 658-0595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2020
    The high expectations for my treatment outcomes with Dr. David were fully met. I had the La Jolla facelift plus eyelid work, and these greatly countered mid-60s facial drooping, while still leaving me looking like myself (just much more refreshed). Dr. David's dual medical specialty board-certification inspires confidence, as do his demeanor and clear communication. I have referred two friends (who are also happy with their experiences) in the year-plus since my procedures. I never intended to seek facial surgery as I hadn't anticipated how much normal facial aging could gradually erode my fairly positive self-image. I am so glad that I did, and I hope that Dr. David will always be there!
    Judy — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. Roy David, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1730130287
    Education & Certifications

    Facial/plastic/reconstructive surgery - Birmingham, AL
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery - University of Illinois
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    University of California San Diego - BS Molecular Biology
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

