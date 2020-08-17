Overview

Dr. Roy Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.