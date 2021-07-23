Dr. Roy Casiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Casiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Casiano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
UHealth at Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 219-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casiano saw me after another doctor caused nose bleeds for 2 months. Within one visit, Dr. Casiano and his staff knew exactly what to do and stopped the bleeding! He used the correct technology and performed a cauterization that worked after the other doctor failed! I would recommend Dr. Casiano to anyone who asks me! The staff was courteous and empathetic. I was fit into his schedule as an emergency to stop the bleeding! Great doctor and a great team! Thank you Dr. Casiano!
About Dr. Roy Casiano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659397321
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casiano has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casiano speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Casiano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casiano.
